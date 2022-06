DeKALB – The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11 a.m. June 8 at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St. in DeKalb. Members are invited for the meeting and lunch.

The guest speaker will be from Northern Illinois University’s Lifelong Learning Institute.

Those who haven’t paid their dues should bring a check made out to DCRTA. Also, invite a friend or spouse to attend.

Call Joyce McConkey by Friday at 815-895-5494 with the number of attendees.