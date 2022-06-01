Kish College hosts first in-person commencement since 2019

MALTA – For the first time in more than two years, Kishwaukee College held its commencement ceremonies in person. Approximately 275 students attended two ceremonies on May 21, to celebrate spring commencement.

The first ceremony recognized 155 graduates who earned Associate in Applied Science degrees, Certificates of Completion, and Illinois High School Equivalency credentials. The second ceremony honored 120 graduates earning Associate in Arts, Associate in Fine Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Engineering Science and Associate in General Studies degrees. Overall, 402 students completed a program or certificate requirement this semester. Additionally, graduates from the summer and fall 2021 semesters were invited to attend the in-person ceremonies.

Dennysha Kizer, a graduate of Kish’s Nursing program, served as the student speaker during the first ceremony, emphasizing how the college served as a support system through the pandemic.

“Even during COVID, when social isolation weighed over us, I always had someone within reach, whether it was a phone call, FaceTime, email, or just socially distancing in our cars. The community that this college has provided me with helped me achieve my goals,” Kizer said, according to a news release. “Kish has provided us with the skills, and now it is our time to put them to use. Go start the career you have always wanted. Earn that bachelor’s or master’s degree. Continue chasing your dreams.”

Sierra Price, a graduate earning her Associate in Arts degree and the student speaker for the second ceremony, also acknowledged the challenges of the pandemic and drew on Benjamin Franklin’s advice, “Out of adversity comes opportunity.”

“Let your achievements these past two years remind you to prepare for inevitable changes and embrace the opportunities that accompany them – even when they may not always align with your desired vision,” Price said, according to the release. “When feelings of uncertainty arise, take them in stride and accept the option that scares you most. Then, perhaps, you will find yourself in positions you never imagined possible.”

Both ceremonies were livestreamed on Kish’s social media channels and website. To view either ceremony, visit www.kish.edu/commencement.