Aurora Music Company plans to rock open in downtown DeKalb this summer

DeKALB - Childhood friends and business partners from St. Charles hope to foster their love of music with a new downtown shop, Aurora Music Company, and are eyeing an end-of-summer opening.

The business, located at 137 East Lincoln Highway, is co-owned by president Rob Mondi and vice president Frank Agnello and will offer instruments for sale, equipment repairs, a space for local musicians to perform and resources for vocal and keyboard lessons. The pair said they hope to open their doors by Aug. 1.

Mondi said he and Agnello grew up in St. Charles and loved music as kids.

“We played in bands with other kids in the neighborhood and have many fond memories of learning guitar and hanging out listening to music,” Mondi said.

Mondi isn’t a stranger to business ownership. He is the the founder of Mondi & Associates Inc., an organization that helps the elderly remain in their homes around DeKalb County. Recently, the business was awarded a $25,000 forgivable loan from the city of DeKalb’s architectural improvement program.

DeKalb seemed like the perfect spot to set down roots for a music shop, Mondi said.

“We looked for a long time on where to put our shop,” Mondi said. “Basically, west of Route 59 south of Elgin and North of Aurora and DeKalb kept coming up as a great location given the amount of families, the university, the revitalization of the downtown area. And we really wanted to be a part of that vibe.”

The shop will feature a retail section with various musical instruments and accessories for sale, primarily guitar and bass products. It also will offer keyboard and vocal lessons, repairs for guitars, provide stringed instrument set-up and modifications. Expanded offerings also are on the table, Mondi said, and more could come with time, depending on customer demand as the business grows.

The outlet will also give customers a chance to have custom Aurora brand guitars built by Agnello.

“What started as a hobby has become a full-time venture for him,” Mondi said.

It’s been a labor of love for the duo as they bring their venture downtown. According to DeKalb city documents, Mondi bought the formerly vacant building on Lincoln Highway in July 2021 and has been renovating it since.

In a recent DeKalb City Council meeting ahead of a vote unanimously approved to award a $25,000 Architectural Improvement Program grant, City Manager Bill Nicklas said the pair already has invested about $75,000 of their own money into the space.

“[They] have done a lot of things interior-wise,” Nicklas said. “So we are pleased to support them.”

The grant money will come out of the city of DeKalb’s downtown tax increment finance district fund. Mayor Cohen Barnes recused himself from the vote because his business, SunDog IT, also falls within the downtown business district’s TIF area. The city’s only remaining tax increment finance district, known as TIF 3, spans the downtown strip that the city calls the Central Business District. Under the Illinois TIF Act, TIF dollars, which are specially identified property taxes, can be used for areas of redevelopment and rehabilitation.

The funds will go to help improvements on the main level and lower level bathroom, by making them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The funds also will go to help the interior be child-friendly for use during lessons and for future exterior work and window replacement. Under the loan agreement, Mondi has one calendar year from the date the agreement was approved May 23 to complete the work and five years to repay the loan.

“The building is as old as the Egyptian [Theatre] building so it needed quite a lot of updating,” Mondi said. “We really want it to be special to the community and to do it right.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins congratulated the pair on their efforts to bring lively business to empty downtown storefronts.

“I would encourage anyone out there to take a look at some of the pictures they’ve done. It really tells a story,” Perkins said. “It’s a great story. Welcome and best of luck.”

With a $1.8 million downtown Lincoln Highway reconfiguration expected to start next week, sidewalks in front of downtown storefronts will have more space to set up tables. At the music company, Mondi said he is considering opening that space up for street entertainment.

“We also have a section in the basement for musicians to come by and play together,” Mondi said.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said Aurora Music Company is just the type of business DeKalb needs downtown.

“I just want to say thank you for choosing DeKalb,” Larson said after the recent City Council vote. “I love what you’ve done inside. I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what we’re looking for in downtown DeKalb.’ Fresh, creative, with character. Thank you for choosing us. It looks fabulous.”



















