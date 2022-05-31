Free vision, hearing screenings offered in DeKalb

DeKalb Township and the Lions of Illinois Foundation will host free children’s vision screenings as well as retinal and hearing screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 3, at 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb.

According to a news release, both children and adults are encouraged to participate.

Children ages 6 months to 6 years (accompanied by a parent or guardian) are eligible for a screening for early vision disorders. Using a specialized camera, both eyes are screened at once from a nonthreatening 3-foot distance. Parents are given a “pass” or “refer” reading after their child’s screening. Pass means that the child’s vision is within the normal range. Refer means that they should be seen by an eye doctor.

This screening is not considered an examination by an optometrist as required for school entry, but it is a good intervention tool and can detect early problems so medical treatment can be sought.

Adults age 55 and older can elect to have a retinal screening. During the free screening, a photograph will be taken of the eyes/retina. The test takes about three minutes and results will be forwarded to the Illinois Retina Associates where they will be reviewed by a retinal specialist. Results will then be mailed back to the participant.

Children age 10 and older, accompanied by a parent or guardian, and adults of all ages can also receive a hearing screening. It is not a complete hearing examination but a measurement to determine if the individual is hearing within normal limits. To fail a hearing screening is not a sufficient diagnosis of a hearing impairment. However, it is an early warning sign that should encourage those failing the screening to seek a complete evaluation.

Register at https://dekalbtownship.org/events/ or call 815-758-8282 to reserve your spot.