DeKalb Park District to host Inaugural Fishing Derby

DeKALB – Grab your gear and reel in some fun for the whole family at the DeKalb Park District’s inaugural Fishing Derby.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Larson Lake in Mason Park, 455 S. Annie Glidden Road.

Individuals of all ages are invited to bring their tackle box, poles and buckets for a chance to win awards and prizes for Longest, Shortest and Most Caught in both youth and adult categories.

The registration fee is $7 per resident and $9 per nonresident. Although the Fishing Derby is a rain or shine event, attendees should check the District Rainout Line for any severe weather cancelations.

All state fishing codes will be applicable and fishing licenses are required before the event. To purchase a fishing license, visit www2.illinois.gov/dnr/LPR/Pages/FishingLicensesFees.aspx.

For those who cannot attend the event on June 4, staff encourages and allows fishing (with a permit) at Lions Park, Prairie Creek Park, Prairie Park and Rotary Park. A full list of park amenities and locations can be found on the DeKalb Park District website’s interactive map.

For information about park amenities, the Fishing Derby, and to register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.