Westminster Presbyterian Church joins Matthew 25 Congregation

DeKALB - Westminster Presbyterian Church of DeKalb, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, is now a member of a Matthew 25 congregation within the U.S. Presbyterian Church.

According to a news release, members of the Matthew 25 congregation participate in three points of focus from the program: Building congregational vitality, dismantling structural racism, and eradicating systemic poverty.

Westminster’s Matthew 25 program participates in several specific outreach programs, including the Community Food Relief initiative, which the church has engaged in for over two years. The program involves a series of weekly community dinners, which became a series of biweekly food pantry events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have provided food to individuals in approximately 40,000 individual instances. The church also participates in the local CROPWalk, which is devoted to raising money to fight hunger.

Individuals and families seeking to promote the well-being of individuals living in challenging circumstances to visit the church’s website at https://westminsterdekalb.org or attend a service on Sunday at 10 a.m.