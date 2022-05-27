Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary donates $2.6K to YMCA for computer labs

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Sunshine Rotary recently donated more than $2,600 to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA for its computer labs.

According to a news release, the $2,666 donation is to help DeKalb County open five to six Wi-Fi hot spot locations throughout the county designed to provide internet access for under privileged children/families that can’t afford internet access.

The funds are expected to go to open a free computer laboratory which will be open to all at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA.

Use of the computer lab will be available to all residents of the county and not limited to YMCA members, according to the release.

Funds will help purchase computers and furniture for the lab, which will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate working families. The lab will be on the first floor of the YMCA and accessible to individuals with mobility issues, the release states.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA serves as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the community for more than 60 years. The YMCA’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in the DeKalb County Community. For information, visit kishymca.org.

Rotary is an international organization that provides service to youth, service to the elderly, service to the disabled, vocational service, scholarships and promotes international understanding through educational and humanitarian programs.