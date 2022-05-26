Open Door Rehabilitation Center receives $12K grant from community foundation

SANDWICH - Open Door Rehabilitation Center recently a $12,000 grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation for its work to offer services for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

According to a news release, Open Door will use the grant to purchase and install an emergency generator.

Open Door, located in Sandwich, was one of the selected nonprofit organizations to receive a Community Needs Grant. The Community Needs Grant helps support the charitable needs and efforts of nonprofit and public sector organization throughout DeKalb County.

Open Door Rehabilitation Center provides high quality, person driven services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in order to promote independence, growth, and an exceptional quality of life for those who they serve.

For more information about Open Door, visit www.odrc.org or call 815-786-8468.