Late Sycamore mayor Ken Mundy receives posthumous Kishwaukee College award

DeKALB - Late Sycamore mayor Kenneth Mundy was honored recently with a posthumous award from Kishwaukee College heralding his community service.

Mundy, who died at age 73 in 2019, received Kishwaukee College’s John C. Roberts Community Service Award. Mundy served as Sycamore mayor from 2005 until his retirement in 2017. He served as the treasurer for the city of Sycamore from 1981 until his mayoral tenure. His legacy was widely noted around Sycamore as one of leading by example.

That legacy was honored again May 21 during the college’s spring 2022 graduation ceremonies. Established in 2009, the John C. Roberts Community Service Award recognizes the importance of community members in the success of Kishwaukee College.

“Kishwaukee College was honored to award Ken Mundy the John C. Roberts Community Service Award posthumously during our Spring 2022 Commencement,” said Kishwaukee President Laurie Borowicz. “Ken embodied the same selfless dedication to the residents of our district and the support of education that inspired John Roberts when he worked to establish the College in 1968.”

Mundy married his wife, Juanita, in 1967. She recalls her last husband fondly as being a community person, and a frequent supporter of Kishwaukee College’s initiatives.

“He was a member of the foundation for awhile,” Mundy said. “He really enjoyed going to the basketball games, and just being part of that scene.”

Ken Mundy was born in DeKalb and raised in Sycamore, a graduate of Sycamore High School Class of 1964. He served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, with time spent in Vietnam and San Diego. He found his way back to his hometown area and got to work.

“Once we moved back here after he got out of the Navy he was right into the community, Mundy said.

Her husband earned an associate degree in business from Kishwaukee College and then transferred to Northern Illinois University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

Mundy was also a member of several service organizations in the area, according to Kishwaukee College, including the original Kishwaukee College Alumni Association. He was a member for more than 30 years of the Sycamore Kiwanis Club, a member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1948, the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, and Sycamore Economic Development Commission, among others.

“I was very proud of him for everything that he did,” said Mundy.















