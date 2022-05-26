Genoa Lions present citizen, student of the year awards to Genoa-Kingston students

GENOA – The Genoa Lions Club presented 12 Genoa-Kingston students with citizen and students of the year awards this spring.

According to a news release, the Citizen/Student of the Year awards were presented April 20 at Genoa-Kingston Middle School, 941 W. Main St., Genoa. Dinner was served to award ceremony attendees before the ceremony provided by Sib’s Corner Grill.

Each school’s principals introduced the awards for their student recipients, and read a letter of recommendation prepared by one or more of the student’s teachers.

Each student also received a medal from Genoa Lion’s Club President Robert Becker Jr., according to the release.

Recipients include:

First Grade – Emely Hipolito, daughter of Leobardo and Juana Hipolito

Second Grade – Kenna Kuschel, daughter of Matthew and Kelly Kuschel

Third Grade – Lillian McPeek, daughter of Kenneth and Kirsten McPeek

Fourth Grade – Ilijah Tomlinson, son of Eric and Cynthia Tomlinson

Fifth Grade – Nayelli Gonzales-Renovato, daughter of Uriel Gonzalez and Veronica Renovato

Sixth Grade – Andrew Cline, son of Garrick and Christine Cline

Seventh Grade – Zabella Paustian, daughter of Chadd and Renee Paustian

Eighth Grade – Bryannah Pearson, aughter of Jason and Margaret Pearson

Freshman – Madyson King, daughter of Timothy and Candice King

Sophomore – Alayna Pierce, daughter of Michael and Amy Pierce

Junior – Aaron Acosta, son of Leticia Acosta

Senior – Chase Engel, on of Jeff and Tammy Engel

Pictured (left to right): Lion President Robert Becker Jr., Tammy Engel, 12th grader Chase Engel, Jeff Engel, and Genoa-Kingston High School Principal Dr. Matthew Cascio (Photo provided by Rene' VanDerHeyden)























