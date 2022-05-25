Malta Tractor 5K Trot scheduled June 11

MALTA – The Malta Tractor 5K Trot will be held Saturday, June 11, to raise money for Malta Seedling Project activities.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 409 N. Fourth St. in Malta. No experience is needed to compete in the event and participants can run, walk or jog. A Kids Fun Run will follow the Tractor Trot beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The race will be chip timed and will have a rolling start. Sideline cheerleaders are welcome.

The fee for the 5K is $30 before June 10 and $35 on race day. Participants must register by noon Sunday, May 29, to be guaranteed a T-shirt. The Kids Fun Run fee is $10 with registration ending at 9 a.m. June 11.

To sign up for the race, visit runsignup.com/Race/IL/Malta/MaltaTractorTrot.