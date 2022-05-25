Ellwoood House Museum hosts ‘Tea Party at the Little House’

DeKALB – This June, join the Ellwood House Museum in celebrating 128 years of fun in the Little House.

In 1894, after seeing it as a parade float advertisement for Patten Mfg. Co., William Leonard Ellwood purchased the miniature home as a playhouse for his two daughters, Jean and Elise. Today, the Little House is a classic DeKalb landmark – sparking imagination, inviting wonder, and serving as the backdrop for countless family photos.

The Ellwood House Museum will host “Tea Party at the Little House,” a free program for children and families of all ages, from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 11.

The Little House will be open for free play, along with modern reproductions of antique games like croquet and parlor games. Craft a hat or bow tie to complete your party attire, and sip “tea” from vintage china.

“Tea Party at the Little House” is the first of five monthly programs as part of Ellwood Explorers, the Ellwood House Museum’s youth educational series. Programs are free of charge.

All ages are welcome, registration is required. For more information and to register to attend, visit ellwoodhouse.org/youth-programs.

Ellwood Explorers is supported by the Cy Miller Foundation. The museum is located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb. On-site parking and restrooms are available.