DCCG lists June mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The following is a calendar list of the June locations for the DeKalb County Community Gardens’ Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who come, no requirements necessary.

All food packages are pre-packed and will be distributed drive-thru style. DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers, and asks that you practice food/hand hygiene and stay home if you are sick.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010.

Grow Mobile dates in June:

• 3 to 5 p.m. June 2 in the community center at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 4 to 5 p.m. June 7 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 324 W. McKinley Ave, Hinckley

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 7 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta

• 11 a.m. to noon June 9 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 3 to 5 p.m. June 14 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 14 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. June 16 at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta

• 8 to 9:30 a.m. June 18 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St. Kingston

• 3 to 5 p.m. June 21 in the community center at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 11 a.m. to noon June 23 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb

• 4 to 6 p.m. June 28 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich

To access the Grow Mobile’s online calendar, visit dekalbgardens.org/food-needs/.