DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission to host tree planting presentation

DeKALB - The DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission will host a presentation on types of backyard trees for northern Illinois on Thursday at the DeKalb Public Library.

All are welcome to attend the event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Yusunas Meeting Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

According to a news release, the presentation will be about which types of backyard trees for northern Illinois will best support diversity and sustainability.

Attendees will learn the reasons to plant an oak or box elder instead of a Ginkgo tree, what kind of maple tree should not be planted, what the extra benefits are of planting an apple tree aside, and what kind of insects you would want in your backyard.

Sweets and beverages will be offered during the event.

For information on the DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission, visit bit.ly/DklbCEC.