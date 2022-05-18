Trinity Lutheran to host country breakfast

DeKALB – Trinity Lutheran Church, 303 S. Seventh St. in DeKalb, will host an all-you-can-eat Country Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. The public is invited.

Also at the event, the church will have 200 new bridesmaid and prom dresses in all sizes and colors for sale for $25 each, as well as live plants and hanging baskets.

The sales will raise money for the church’s vacation Bible school program, which will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 6-10 at the church.

For information, call the church at 815-756-7374.