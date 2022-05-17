NIU group headed to Branson

Reservations are being accepted for the Northern Illinois University Annuitants Association trip to Branson, Missouri, to see six shows. The trip will take place Oct. 3-7. Deadline for reservations is July 27.

NIU annuitants and their friends will see “All Hands on Deck,” The Haygoods, Branson Landing, Neil Diamond Tribute, visit historic downtown Branson, Presleys’ Country Jubilee, the Doug Gabriel Show and “Jesus” at the Sight & Sound Theatre.

The trip cost is $645 per person/double occupancy and includes transportation from DeKalb, four nights lodging, four breakfasts, four dinners and show admission.

For information, call Compass Travel at 815-756-1547.