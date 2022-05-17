Dimensions Youth Ballet dancers accepted into summer intensives

DeKALB – Three of Dimensions Youth Ballet’s company dancers have been accepted into professional dance intensives for the summer.

Summer intensives typically last four to six weeks and provide an opportunity for young dancers to train with some of the best instructors in the industry, according to a news release.

Callie Williams will attend the Joffrey Ballet summer intensive in New York, Rachael Feldacker will attend the Carolina Ballet summer intensive in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Natalie Spector will attend the Ballet Chicago summer intensive in Chicago.

Dimensions Youth Ballet will be initiating a scholarship opportunity to help offset the cost of the dance intensives. Those interested in contributing can donate to the nonprofit organization.

To learn more about Dimensions Youth Ballet, visit www.dimensionsdanceacademy.com.