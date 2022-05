DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an ice cream social at 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, to celebrate the end of the school year.

The event will be held in the Story & Activity Room of the library at 309 Oak St.

Children ages 5 to 13 are welcome to attend. They can make their own sundaes and enjoy a movie. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Colleen at cowzroc@gmail.com or 815-505-8569.