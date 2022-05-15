State Rep. Jeff Keicher named YMCA Legislative Hero

SYCAMORE – The Illinois State Alliance of YMCAs recently honored state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, with its Legislative Hero Award for what the organization said was his support and contribution in advancing YMCA’s mission throughout the state.

According to a news release, Keicher secured $100,000 in member initiative funding in 2019 for the YMCA Sports Center facility improvement project, helped secure additional funds from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program for YMCA capital improvements, and partnered with the Kishwaukee Family YMCA to sponsor blood drives to benefit local hospitals. Keicher also featured the YMCA as a vendor at his Senior Health Fair and at a Get Covered Illinois event, and was a regular attendee at YMCA community events including Healthy Kids Day, the Community Awards Dinner and Donor Appreciation lunch.

Founded in London in 1844, the YMCA is committed to strengthening community by empowering young people, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages and inspiring action in and across communities. The YMCA focuses on strengthening communities in the U.S. and around the world by serving more than 64 million people in 120 countries.