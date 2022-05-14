Sycamore Police Department to open testing for entry level police officers

SYCAMORE - The Sycamore Police Department will begin open, online testing for entry level police officers on May 15.

According to a news release, the online testing can be completed either at a testing center or at home through the National Testing Network and will last until Wednesday, June 15. Applicants who are selected will attend a 14-week academy and receive additional field training upon graduation by veteran officers.

The Sycamore Police Department has 31 sworn officers with patrol officers that work 12 hour shifts and every other weekend as a three day weekend off. The officers can be assigned to investigations, school resource officers, patrol and other opportunities for involvement with the special operations team, community based social programs, and robust training opportunities.

The department will be implementing a therapy dog in the fall, is utilizing current technology such as in-car computers and body camera, and is currently researching a drone program. Compensation for new officers will begin at $62,830. Benefits and time off will be provided through the city of Sycamore.

Those interested in the Sycamore Police Department testing process can contact the department at 815-895-3435 or the City of Sycamore at 815-895-0786.



