Celebration Chorale begins rehearsals for patriotic cantata

DeKALB – The Celebration Chorale members met last week to receive their music for this year’s patriotic cantata, “I Salute You.”

Regular rehearsals will begin Wednesday, May 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, 317 N. Fourth St. in DeKalb.

Founded in 1994, Celebration Chorale is made up of singers from several area churches and religious backgrounds. The group welcomes all to sing, regardless of affiliation. The Chorale is looking for interested singers who are high school age or older, with choir singing experience. No auditions are required.

The choir is directed by Christine Monteiro and will be accompanied by organ, piano and members of the Celebration Chorale orchestra.

Performances of “I Salute You” will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary.

For more information, call 815-739-6087, send email to celebrationchorale@firstumc.net, or find the group on Facebook.