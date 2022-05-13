May 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News

Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show returns to Sycamore July 31

By Shaw Local News Network
Sycamore Town City Council showing their support of the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show with Car Club Members.

At its April 11 meeting, the Sycamore City Council unanimously approved the date of Sunday, July 31, for the annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show. The family-oriented event brings thousands of spectators to admire more than 700 trucks, motorcycles, and cars that compete for recognition and trophies. Proceeds from the car show are donated to community organizations. Early registration is open and can be completed at turningbackrimecarshow.org. Those who register early will pay an entry fee of $10 rather than the day-of registration fee of $20. (Photo provided by Robert Brown )

SYCAMORE - The annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show is set for July 31, and the city of Sycamore is prepping for the summer downtown event.

The Sunday, July 31 date was recently approved by the Sycamore City Council.

The family-oriented event brings thousands of spectators to admire more than 700 trucks, motorcycles and cars that compete for recognition and trophies, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the car show are donated to community organizations.

Early registration is open and can be completed at turningbackrimecarshow.org. Those who register early will pay an entry fee of $10 rather than the day-of registration fee of $20.