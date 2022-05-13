Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show returns to Sycamore July 31

SYCAMORE - The annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show is set for July 31, and the city of Sycamore is prepping for the summer downtown event.

The Sunday, July 31 date was recently approved by the Sycamore City Council.

The family-oriented event brings thousands of spectators to admire more than 700 trucks, motorcycles and cars that compete for recognition and trophies, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the car show are donated to community organizations.

Early registration is open and can be completed at turningbackrimecarshow.org. Those who register early will pay an entry fee of $10 rather than the day-of registration fee of $20.