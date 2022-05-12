Comcast to install two fiber optic networks in DeKalb are business parks

DeKALB - Comcast announced Wednesday plans to install more fiber optic networks along two major development business parks in DeKalb.

According to a news release, the first extension will run along East Gurler Road in the ChicagoWest Business Center and is expected to come online this month. The business park is the site of the Ferrara Candy Company distribution center, adjacent to Meta’s data center facility and the future site of online retailer giant Amazon.

The second extension is expected to come online in early 2023 and will service networks in Park 88, the 565-acre business park located off Interstate 39 in DeKalb. Park 88 is home to several major manufacturers in the city, including Target, Panduit and 3M distribution centers.

According to the news release, Comcast’s fiber extensions will reach businesses along Bethany and Peace roads in Sycamore, and those in the ChicagoWest Business Center along East Gurler Road and South Fourth Street in DeKalb.

In a statement, Paul Borek, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, said the county’s economic development efforts are resonating with area businesses.

“Companies have invested $1 billion in DeKalb County in recent years, translating into 5.2 million square feet of new industrial space and 1,700 jobs,” Borek said in the release. “No doubt about it, state-of-the-art connectivity and technology attract new businesses.”

When the fiber optics projects are complete, Comcast reported that businesses in the identified areas will have access to internet speeds up to 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps).

“Comcast’s investments in DeKalb County’s technology infrastructure not only drive economic growth, they’re helping us prepare for the future,” DeKalb County Board Chairman John Frieders said in the release.















































