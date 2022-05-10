Turning Back Time Car Club donates to Kish Family YMCA

SYCAMORE – The Turning Back Time Car Club recently donated $870 in proceeds from the 2021 Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA.

While the main purpose of the annual car show in Sycamore is to host classic car enthusiasts, the event also brings in thousands of dollars, which are dontated back to the community. These funds will help send children to YMCA’s Summer Camp.

Photo provided by the Kishwaukee YMCA. Pictured: Michael DeVito, Jr., Michael DeVito, Sr., Heather Woodward, and Mark Spiegelhoff, and Brian Bickner. (Photo Provided )

The Turning Back Time Car Club meets year-round to plan and organize the annual car show that includes nearly 1,000 cars and motorcycles lining the streets of downtown Sycamore. The 22nd annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show is planned for Sunday, July 31.



