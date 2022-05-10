Sycamore Lions to host pork chop dinner

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club will host a pork chop drive-thru dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The dinner is part of the church’s monthly Wednesday drive-thru dinner community outreach program.

The dinner will include a pork chop, baked beans, snickerdoodle salad, applesauce and a roll.

Tickets cost $14 and must be purchased in advance no later than Friday, May 13. Tickets are available online on the SUMC Facebook page in the events section, at the church office or from Sycamore Lions Club members.

For more information, call the church office at 815-895-9113.