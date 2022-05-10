Sycamore Education Foundation creates new scholarship

SYCAMORE – The Joey Warren Memorial Scholarship for Sycamore High School students has been established through the Sycamore Education Foundation.

The Joey Warren Memorial Scholarship was created by the Warren family to honor the life and legacy of their son. Joey Warren graduated from Sycamore High School in 2018. He had an adventurous spirit and loved to live life to its fullest. He enjoyed playing sports, working at Rosati’s, having fun with his dogs Abby and Jack, being with his family and friends, and watching football. Joey was a huge Chicago Bears fan. After graduating high school, Joey attended Northern Illinois University where he was studying to become a psychologist.

The $2,000 scholarship is available to students in the graduating class of 2022, who have been accepted to a university, junior college or a trade school. They must currently play for the Sycamore High School boys varsity soccer team and exhibit an appreciation for the values exemplified by Joey’s life.

Those interested in contributing to the Joey Warren Memorial Scholarship, can donate by writing a check to the Sycamore Education Foundation, 245 W. Exchange St., Sycamore, IL 60178, or directly through the SEF website.