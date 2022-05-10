Ragtime blues concert planned at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a free ragtime blues after-hours concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The concert will feature the duo Cherry and Jerry, comprised of Isaac Cherry on percussion and Jerry Rabushka on piano. The duo is based out of St. Louis and also is part of the “Ragged Blade Band.”

Cherry and Jerry have performed at the Big River Steampunk Festival in Hannibal, Missouri, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo in Chicago and Tulsa, the RAGBRAI bicycle event in Iowa and the St. Louis World’s Fare. Their performances include some well-known songs of the early 20th century and some rarely played tunes.

Cherry and Jerry will perform music by famous composers such as W.C. Handy and Scott Joplin as well as some lesser-known but well-deserving composers and songs.

The library is located at 309 Oak St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or email samanthah@dkpl.org.