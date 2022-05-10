P.E.O. Chapter DX donates to DeKalb/Sycamore Bookcase Project

DeKALB – P.E.O. Chapter DX donated $125 to the DeKalb/Sycamore Bookcase Project during the group’s meeting of P.E.O. International on March 21.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that works to educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspiration. The DX Chapter is based in DeKalb and began in April 1933. Chapter DX is one of four chapters in the area and meets the third Monday of every month.

The DeKalb/Sycamore Bookcase Project promotes literacy by building handmade bookcases, filing them with books and donating them to preschool-age children.

For more information about P.E.O, visit www.peointernational.org. For more information about the DeKalb/ Sycamore Bookcase Project, call John Rey at 815-762-9660 or visit the project’s Facebook Page.