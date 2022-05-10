Kishwaukee Concert Band celebrates 20th season

The Kishwaukee Concert Band will close its 20th season with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Drive in DeKalb.

The concert, conducted by Dave Lehman and Deb Shofner, is free and handicapped accessible. Parking will be allowed in Lots 3, 4 and 14.

The concert is sponsored by Lowell May in appreciation of all those who have been responsible for the existence of the Kishwaukee Concert Band since its inception in 2002. The band is also supported by the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Mary E. Stevens Concert & Lecture Fund.

Musical selections include “The Cowboys” by John Williams, arranged by Jay Bocook; the familiar “Guadalcanal March” from “Victory at Sea” by Richard Rogers and arranged by Leland Forsblad; “Sunburst” by Erik Morales; Don Gillis’ arrangement of “Just a Closer Walk With Thee;” “Thundercrest” by Eric Osterling; “Highlights from The Music Man,” arranged by Alfred Reed; Robert Sheldon’s three movements of “West Highlands Sojourn;” and “Overture for Winds” by Charles Carter.

Also on the program is “KYIV, 2022,″ a powerful piece by Brian Balmages that represents today’s happenings in Ukraine, and features the Ukrainian National Anthem and the powerful song “Prayer of Ukraine.”

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Rehearsals are held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Huntley Middle School. For information or how to become a sponsor of a concert, visit kishconcertband.org.



