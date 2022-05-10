Events planned to celebrate Older Americans Month event

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Center for Nonprofit and NGO Studies will host an afternoon of free events on May 17 to celebrate Older Americans Month.

The events will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theater, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

The main event will be a screening of the documentary “Lives Well Lived,” directed by Sky Bergman, which focuses on celebrating the wit, wisdom and life experiences of 40 older adults living full and meaningful lives in their later years. “Lives Well Lived” has aired on PBS stations nationwide and has earned accolades from critics and film festivals, according to a news release.

A discussion moderated by Alicia Schatteman, director of the Center for Nonprofit and NGO Studies and an associate professor in the Department of Public Administration, will be held after the film. Panelists will include Bethany Cockburn, assistant professor of management, and Lisa Finkelstein, professor of psychology.

Attendees can learn about local resources available to older Americans during a pre-film fair in the theater lobby. Participating organizations include Barb City Manor, DeKalb Public Library, Sycamore Public Library, Elder Care Services, DeKalb County Community Gardens, Kishwaukee United Way and Willow Creek Care Center.

To learn more about the event, visit https://egyptiantheatre.org/events/free-movie-lives-well-lived/ or call the Center for Nonprofit and NGO Studies at 815-753-4410.