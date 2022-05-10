DeKalb Hogs to host international men’s fastpitch tournament

DeKALB - The DeKalb Hogs men’s fastpitch softball team will host an international men’s fastpitch exhibition tournament this week.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday to and runs all day Saturday through a final match at 1 p.m. Sunday at Katz Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb.

According to a news release, players playing professionally in America from Canada, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Argentina and Mexico will be attending the tournament. Teams and players from more than 10 different states will be participating as well.

The DeKalb Hogs have picked a few players to help host the tournament and help out the squad during the tournament, including Argentinean product Fabio Silvestre and 2021 USA Softball National Invitational Most Valuable Player Tommy Crouch. There also will be national team players playing with teams in the tournament against and alongside local talent. Participants in the tournament will pay a $275, according to the release.

The tournament is free and open to the public. The tournament schedule and information can be found at the Hustle Hogs Fastball Facebook account.