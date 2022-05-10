DeKalb County Farm Safety Camp open to rural children

Teaching rural children how to work and play safely is what Farm Safety Camp is all about.

DeKalb County’s Farm Safety Camp is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, at Jonamac Orchard in rural Malta. The camp, sponsored by the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, is open to rural children ages 8 to 12 years.

Children will learn how to recognize potential dangers present in the country and around the farm and develop respect for these hazards in interactive sessions. The sessions will focus on ATVs, animals, bicycles, chemicals, electricity, farm machinery, fire, first aid and rescue, grain bin and grain wagons, hearing, lawn mowers and garden tractors, and semi-truck/trailer safety.

Local experts will discuss important messages at each of the 12 safety stations positioned outdoors around the orchard.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 22.

As part of the camp activities, there will be a grain bin entrapment simulation demonstration by Stateline Farm Rescue. Parents are welcome to attend this portion of the camp with their children at 2:30 p.m. The grain bin demonstration is being sponsored by A&P Grain Systems and the Sukup Co.

Registration fee is $10 per camper or $20 per family. Fee includes a T-shirt, lunch and materials.

Registration forms for camp are available at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau office, or online at: www.dekalbfarmbureau.org/fsc . The deadline for registration is Friday, June 3.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Farm Bureau office, 815-756-6361.