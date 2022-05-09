Portion of Twombly Road in DeKalb closed temporarily due to downed utility pole

DeKALB - A portion of Twombly Road will be closed for several hours Monday while crews work to clear a downed utility pole after a semi-trailer truck crashed into it, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.

Twombly Road is closed west of North Annie Glidden Road and is expected to be blocked off by police to make way for ComEd crews for about four hours Monday, Byrd said.

According to a citywide DeKalb alert sent shortly before noon Monday, the road closure means that those needing access to Edens Garden or Suburban Estates apartments should approach from the west on Twombly Road.

Byrd said ComEd responded and are working to clear the downed powerlines.

The DeKalb Police Department asks drivers to use a detour until the road is cleared, Byrd said.







