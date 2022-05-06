Reproductive rights rally organized by DeKalb Democratic Party, REACT set for Saturday

DeKALB - Amid uncertainty regarding the future of Roe v. Wade, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, the DeKalb County Democratic Party and community group organized a rally Saturday for reproductive rights.

The DeKalb County Democratic Party and REACT (Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent) will host a Rally for Reproductive Rights at 2 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Lincoln Highway and First Street in downtown DeKalb, and organizers said the community is welcome.

According to a news release, the rally will happen rain or shine.

A draft opinion published by Politico Monday night suggests that the highest court in the land could be poised to overturn the landmark case after a majority of the Supreme Court threw their support behind it in April. The leaked draft set off a nationwide storm, prompting renewed debate on whether abortion is a constitutional right.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions – and even justices’ votes – have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

“Our reproductive rights are under attack and we have to mobilize everyone that believes government should have no say over a pregnant person’s body,” Kori Rempfer, Democratic party chair, said in a news release.

Participants in the rally are encouraged to bring their own rally signs.

For information, email info@dekalbcountydemocrats.org or call 815-761-7177.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.