DeKalb area mothers to host ‘Momologues’ storytelling event

DeKALB - A group of DeKalb area mothers will host a storytelling event Friday to share stories about motherhood ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend.

“The Momologues” event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. According to a news release, the event will be free and open to the public.

The event also will have an open mic time for attendees to share their stories. Sponsors for the event include Kishwaukee United Way, Safe Passage, the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, and the DeKalb Area Women’s Center.

Local storytellers with unique perspectives on motherhood who are interested in sharing their story at the event can email momologuesdekalb@gmail.com. For information, contact momologuesdekalb@gmail.com.