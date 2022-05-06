May 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNIU SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News

DeKalb area mothers to host ‘Momologues’ storytelling event

By Shaw Local News Network

Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com The House Cafe front sign is illuminated outside at open mic night on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 in DeKalb. (Matthew Apgar)

DeKALB - A group of DeKalb area mothers will host a storytelling event Friday to share stories about motherhood ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend.

“The Momologues” event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the House Cafe, 263 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. According to a news release, the event will be free and open to the public.

The event also will have an open mic time for attendees to share their stories. Sponsors for the event include Kishwaukee United Way, Safe Passage, the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County, and the DeKalb Area Women’s Center.

Local storytellers with unique perspectives on motherhood who are interested in sharing their story at the event can email momologuesdekalb@gmail.com. For information, contact momologuesdekalb@gmail.com.