Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to host concert season finale

DeKALB - The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will host its 45th season finale concert Saturday, and audience members are invited to attend a special pre-concert talk.

The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Avenue in DeKalb. According to a news release, the pre-concert talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Room 173 near the concert hall.

The concert program will include Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Symphony No. 1 in D major “Titan” by Gustav Mahler and Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, featuring Genevieve Smelser on violin.

Genevieve Smelser is a DeKalb native who studied chamber music at Midwest Young Artists. She also attended the Cleveland Institute of Music as a student of Stephen Rose, where she received her bachelors degree and Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music as a student of Paul Kantor, and received her Master of Music Degree in 2019.

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit organization supported in part by grants from the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, the Mary E. Stevens Concert Trust, Sycamore Charities, WNIU/WNIJ Station Sponsorship, featuring KSO concerts on select Monday nights on WNIU’s Encore program, the Kishwaukee Symphony Associates, and other private donations. The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is also a member of the Illinois Council of Orchestras.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale 30 minutes before the concert in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall lobby. All seats will be general admission and attendees are recommended to arrive early. Individual ticket prices are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 62 and older, and $7 for students with a valid school ID and $7 for children younger than the age of 12. Tickets also can be bought by calling the Egyptian Theatre box office at 815-758-1215 or in person at the Egyptian Theatre with cash, check or credit card.

For information about buying tickets, visit kishorchestra.org/ticket-info. To learn more about the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, visit the website kishorchestra.org, facebook.com/kishorchestra, or call 815.756.3728. Changes in programs, dates, times and locations of concerts will be posted on the KSO website.