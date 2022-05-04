Seller spaces available for May 28 SUMC Trunk Shop

Sycamore United Methodist Women will host a Trunk Shop from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28, and seller spaces are available.

The group has suspended its Spring Missions Thrift Sale and has opted to provide this opportunity instead.

Sellers can sell their items from the trunk of their car and from the adjoining parking space for $20. Makers of handcrafted items are also welcome to participate.

The event will be held in the north parking lot at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave. Interested sellers must register by May 23, and can do so by calling or emailing the church office at 815-895-9113 or office@sycamoreumc.org to obtain registration information.