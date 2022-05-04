Northern Rehab hosts drive for area food pantries

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a food drive May 2-16 to collect nonperishable food items to benefit food pantries that serve the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa and Rochelle communities.

Donations will support Barb Food Mart, Spartan Food Pantry, Genoa Area Food Hub and Rochelle Christian Food Pantry.

Nonperishable items needed include canned meat (chicken, tuna), pasta, dry goods, canned foods (soups, sauces, fruits or vegetables), rice, beans, applesauce, paper goods, personal care items, cleaning products, or any nonperishable items that have a longer shelf life.

Items may be dropped off at any of the four Northern Rehab locations: 3266 Sycamore Road or 232 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, 540 E. Main St. in Genoa, or 1211 Currency Court in Rochelle.

For more information, visit northernrehabpt.com or call 815-756-8524.