Locals gather in Sycamore to support abortion rights amid Roe v. Wade uncertainty

SYCAMORE – Rita Prober-Hutchins of Sycamore stood outside in the cold and wind Tuesday holding a sign that read “Keep abortion safe and legal.”

She was one of dozens who gathered at the northwest corner of Main and State streets in downtown Sycamore to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, a United States Supreme Court ruling which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

A draft opinion published by Politico Monday night suggests that the highest court in the land could be poised to overturn the landmark case after a majority of the Supreme Court threw their support behind it in April. The leaked draft set off a nationwide storm Monday night, prompting renewed debate on whether abortion is a constitutional right, and strong responses by those gathered in Sycamore Tuesday.

“Abortion is a fundamental human right,” Prober-Hutchins said. “Abortion has been legal for 50 years. I was here protesting 50 years ago, and I can’t believe I’m here again.”

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, and opinions — and even justices’ votes — have been known to change during the drafting process. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

The draft is signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

During a press conference Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that Illinois’ statewide abortion laws would mean the procedure would remain safe and legal even if overturned on a national level. He vowed to support abortion rights moving forward.

In Illinois, what was once subject to jail time, abortion is legal across the state and also in some cases publicly funded. Under the Reproductive Health Act passed in 2019, access to reproductive health care, including abortions, is protected under state law. Lawmakers appealed the 1995 Parental Notice of Abortion Act last year also, which required doctors to give parents 48-hour notice before their underage child underwent an abortion.

Sue Willey of Sycamore, rallied in the rain Tuesday, said that she supports Pritzker’s statements on abortion.

“I am highly grateful for our governor,” Willey said. “Everything is changing, and it’s important for our government to stand up for women and for our democracy.”

Sycamore resident Candy Smith helped organize the turnout.

“For a while, all of the protests were in DeKalb, and we need to wake Sycamore up as well,” Smith said. “We’re here because they’re trying to stomp on women’s rights, and who knows what’s next? ... We need to go out and fight ... and vote.”

Gretchen Sprinkle of Cortland held a sign that read “I refuse to make my daughter fight a battle her grandmothers won. Protect Roe v. Wade.”

“I’m here because I believe in bodily autonomy, and I tell my kids all the time that they’re the only ones in charge of their bodies,” Sprinkle said. “We need to pressure our legislature to codify reproductive rights.”

Bea Mendivil of DeKalb lead the protest’s chants, which included “We won’t go back” and “Right to life, your name’s a lie, you don’t care if women die.”

“A reversal of Roe v. Wade will not make abortion obsolete, it will put marginalized communities in danger,” Mendivil said. “At the end of the day, it’s poor people who will suffer the most.”

Several Northern Illinois University students participated, including members of the NIU College Democrats.

“It’s finals week, so we have a lot going on, but we went out of our way to be here in support,” said NIU student Logan Sperling. “It’s a threat to women’s rights everywhere. It’s important to be here, not only as men, not only as NIU students, but as humans in general. It’s humans supporting humans.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.