KVAL artists to share works with ‘Regional USA’ theme

Some people may remember the old car commercial and jingle, “See the USA in your Chevrolet.” Those who attend the general meeting of the Kishwaukee Valley Art League on May 5 will not need a Chevrolet to see the country.

KVAL artists will show the works they created at this meeting in response to the “Create With KVAL” challenge of “Regional USA.”

Artists were asked to choose any region of the country (Midwest, Northeast, Southwest, etc.) and create a piece of artwork that represents that region. They will present their works at 7 p.m. May 5 at Gallery On State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore.

“I think it will be fun and interesting to see what our very talented artists create based on America’s various regions,” Program Director Deborah Rossiter said in a news release.

Members of the general public are welcome to attend the meeting.

A beginning watercolor class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 21 and an intermediate class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 25. Both classes will be held at Gallery On State, and the cost for each class is $50. Applications and additional information can be picked up at Gallery On State.

The art league will once again participate in the Give DeKalb County fundraising event on May 5.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on donations as a major form of revenue to keep our philanthropy programs functioning, our fine art gallery open, and the Northern Illinois Art Show going,” KVAL President Alec Rossiter, said in the release. “I hope that all of the art lovers in DeKalb County will generously donate to our organization through the Give DeKalb County fundraiser this year.”

KVAL is finalizing plans for the 51st Northern Illinois Art Show to be held June 4 and 5 on the courthouse lawn in downtown Sycamore. This year’s show will include nearly 60 artists, several of whom will be new to the show this year. This show is KVAL’s biggest annual event and brings many visitors to downtown Sycamore.

KVAL is committed to promoting local artists and dedicated to the development of upcoming artists in the Kishwaukee Valley area. Hy-Vee and Waste Management are patron members of the organization. Visit www.kval-nfp.org for information.