IVVC names outstanding spring students

Indian Valley Vocational Center recently named its outstanding spring students.

The recognition program spotlights one student from 15 programs selected by the program instructors. Criteria includes attendance, enthusiasm, initiative, outstanding professional work and demonstrated work ethic.

Each IVVC program will select a different student three times during the year.

The outstanding spring students are: Jacob Anderson, Earlville High School, and Jake Taylor, Indian Creek High School, Automotive Technology; Molly Feitlich, Indian Creek, emergency medical services; Andrew Sailsbury, Leland High School, fire science; Taylor Rhodes, Newark High School, welding and fabrication; Barbara Gallardo, Plano High School, certified nursing assistant; Alayna Kurtz, Sandwich High School, teaching methods; Hannah Fish, Sandwich, computer programming and gaming technologies; Kalyn Fischer, Sandwich, graphic design; Saray Lopez, Sandwich, health occupations; Lilly Heiman, Sandwich, culinary arts; Zach Gonzalez, Sandwich, computer technology; Brianna Gibson, Somonauk High School, auto body repair; Andrew Wernsman, Somonauk, construction trades; Isaiah Rodriguez, Yorkville High School, law enforcement; Bri Kuczkowski, Yorkville, sports medicine.

IVVC is owned and operated by 10 school districts: Earlville District 9, Hinckley-Big Rock District 429, Indian Creek District 425, Leland District 1, Newark District 18, Plano District 88, Sandwich District 430, Serena District 2, Somonauk District 432 and Yorkville District 115.



