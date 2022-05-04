DCCG lists May Grow Mobile food pantry dates

The following is a calendar list of the May locations for the DeKalb County Community Gardens’ Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who come, no requirements necessary.

All food packages are pre-packed and will be distributed drive-thru style. DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers, and asks that you practice food/hand hygiene and stay home if you are sick.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text @a34cg4 to 81010.

Grow Mobile dates in May:

• 4 to 6 p.m. May 3 at the Clinton Township Community Building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway in Waterman

• 3 to 5 p.m. May 5 at University Village Apartments community center, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb

• 3 to 5 p.m. May 10 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St. in Cortland

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. May 10 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road in DeKalb

• 11 a.m. to noon May 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb

• 3 to 5 p.m. May 17 at University Village Apartments community center, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. May 19 at Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St. in Malta

• 8 to 9:30 a.m. May 21 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St. in Kingston

• 4 to 6 p.m. May 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road in Sandwich

• 11 a.m. to noon May 26 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb

To access the Grow Mobile’s online calendar, visit dekalbgardens.org/food-needs/.