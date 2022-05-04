DAWC opens ‘Chris Perkovich: The First 70 Years’

DeKALB – The solo retrospective art show “Chris Perkovich: The First 70 Years” opened May 2 at the DeKalb Area Women’s Center.

A public reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at DAWC, 1021 State St. in DeKalb.

The show celebrates the first 70 years of Perkovich’s life by showing artwork from every decade. The art show will be a visual documentation of her journey to DeKalb before and after 1970 to work on a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Northern Illinois University.

The exhibit is an opportunity to view many of her paintings, drawings and soft sculpture on loan from private collections. The show also will include photographs of collaborative artwork done with local children and adults as well as murals and recently completed “Paint-A-Plug” hydrants.

Perkovich is an NIU School of Art and Department of Education alum, retired DeKalb District 428 teacher, and current art teacher for Creston Elementary.

The exhibit will be open for viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays, May 6-27.

For more information, call 815-758-1351 or email mathroxx4u@yahoo.com.