May 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

DeKalb Back Alley Market to be held May 7

By Shaw Local News Network

DeKALB – DeKalb merchants will again host this spring’s outdoor Back Alley Market event, a one-day maker’s event which will see more than 85 local vendors offer unique items to shoppers downtown.

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Palmer Court on Second street in downtown DeKalb. Second Street and Palmer Court will be closed for the duration of the event.

The market will feature more than 85 vendors, including antique, vintage, artists, fiber works, henna tattoos, local authors and musicians, as well as food trucks and food vendors.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit DeKalb Back Alley Market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/palmerct.