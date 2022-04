SANDWICH - The Federated Church of Sandwich will host its annual Spring Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at 403 N. Main St., Sandwich.

According to a news release, proceeds from the rummage sale will be to benefit Open Door, a rehabilitation center dedicated to providing opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to enrich their quality of life.

For more information, call the church at 815-786-8595.