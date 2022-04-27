Kishwaukee College to host discussion on belonging

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host a discussion on local community efforts to improve “belonging” at noon Monday, May 2, via Zoom.

Angela Baron-Jeffrey, co-pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb, will discuss the formation of the DeKalb Area Belonging Council and the group’s efforts to improve belonging within the community. The council was founded in 2021 by a collection of people from community organizations, including Northern Illinois University, the City of DeKalb and Kishwaukee College.

The event is part of Kish’s Brown Bag Discussion series, which occurs on the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays. Open to the public, the Brown Bag Discussion series aims to create a dialogue between students, faculty, staff and community members on topics related to equity, diversity and inclusion. Kishwaukee College is committed to a sustainable culture of equity, focused on respect and fairness, in all aspects of the college experience.

To learn more about the event or join the virtual discussion, visit kish.edu/diversity.