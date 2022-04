The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting to welcome new member Victoria Onorato with Patriots for Onorato. Patriots for Onorato is a group working to elect retired police officer Victoria Onorato as Illinois state representative of District 89. To support Patriots for Onorato, email Patriots4onorato@gmail.com or send mail to P.O. Box 486, Byron.

Genoa Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for Patriots for Onorato. Photo provided by Genoa Chamber of Commerce. (Photo Provided )