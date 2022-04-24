DeKalb High School Theater to present ‘Mamma Mia’

DeKALB – The DeKalb High School theater and music cast will bring the Broadway musical “Mamma Mia” to the stage this weekend. The community is invited.

ABBA’s hits tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show.

“Mamma Mia” brings together performers who are returning to the DHS stage with a few newcomers, representing all grade levels, freshman through seniors. The show is directed by Travis Erikson and Brian Kowalski. Ashley Kelly is the assistant director. The production team reunites set designer Gloria Dennison and costume designer Donna Schultz-Xidis and several student crew members to bring this fun story and classic music to the stage.

“Mamma Mia” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 28-30, in the DeKalb High School auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Tickets can be bought at https://onebarb.hometownticketing.com/embed/all and also will be available at the door prior to each performance.