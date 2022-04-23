Kishwaukee College to host Spring Plant Sale as hybrid event

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Horticulture Program will host its annual Spring Plant Sale as a hybrid event, allowing for both online and in-person shopping.

Plants will be available to preorder online from Monday, April 25, through Thursday, April 28. Online order pickup and in-person shopping will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5, and Friday, May 6, at the Kishwaukee College greenhouse facilities.

All plants are grown by students and faculty in the Horticulture program on Kish’s campus. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets, potting soil and more will be for sale. Horticulture staff and students will be available at Kish’s newly renovated greenhouse facilities during the sale to assist patrons and answer gardening and planting questions.

All online orders will need to be picked up and paid for during the in-person shopping hours on May 5-6. Payment can be made via cash, check (made payable to Kishwaukee College) or credit card.

Proceeds from the plant sale support Kish’s Horticulture program. To place an online order, visit kishplants.com. For more information on the sale, visit kish.edu/hortevents.