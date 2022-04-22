Genoa Lions to hold spring clean-up events Saturday

GENOA - The Genoa Lions plan to pick up trash on two miles of road at 8 a.m. Saturday on North State Road.

According to a news release, the cleanup will take place before the Genoa Expo at Genoa-Kingston High School. It is one of the cleanup events that the Genoa Lions are participating in during the spring.

The Genoa Lions members will be cleaning up trash that accumulated alongside North State Road over the winter. The event is open to everyone, and those who wish to participate will meet on the edge of Genoa on North State Road. Trash bags will be provided, but participants must bring their own gloves or trash picker.

The Genoa Lions also participated in the annual Mulch Spreading Party with the Genoa Park District at 8 a.m. April 2 at various playgrounds in Genoa, starting at Lions Corner Park, 13001 Walnut St., Genoa. Participants spread new wood chips under all of the playground equipment. Wood chips are placed under the equipment to absorb the impact of a fall, to keep mud and weeds away from the play area, and need yearly augmentation or replacement.